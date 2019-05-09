Road closed as firefighters tackle building blaze

Fire crews attended the scene just after 2am on Thursday.

Blaze: A road has been closed due to a building fire. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A major road has been closed until further notice as firefighters tackle a building blaze in Glasgow's east end.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on Olympia Street, Bridgeton at 2.10am on Thursday.

Nine appliances are at the scene tackling the fire at the four-storey building which is currently under construction.

London Road has been closed between Bridgeton Cross and Brook Street as crews get the flames under control.

It is not known if any diversions will be put in place at this time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.