Road closed as firefighters tackle building blaze
Fire crews attended the scene just after 2am on Thursday.
A major road has been closed until further notice as firefighters tackle a building blaze in Glasgow's east end.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on Olympia Street, Bridgeton at 2.10am on Thursday.
Nine appliances are at the scene tackling the fire at the four-storey building which is currently under construction.
London Road has been closed between Bridgeton Cross and Brook Street as crews get the flames under control.
It is not known if any diversions will be put in place at this time and there are no reports of any injuries.
