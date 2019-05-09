Pensioner who failed to return from holiday found safe
Stanley Hodge, 82, had been expected home by his daughter on Wednesday.
A missing pensioner from Glasgow who failed to return home from a holiday in the Highlands has been found safe.
Stanley Hodge, 82, was reported missing after failing to reach his daughter's home in Anniesland on Wednesday.
He was then traced after an appeal on Thursday.
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Stanley.
