Girl, 12, seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle

A 30-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle is also in hospital being treated for injuries.

Injured: Schoolgirl struck by motorcycle. Scottish Ambulance Service

A 12-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle in Ayrshire.

The schoolgirl was crossing a road at the A759 near to Laigh Hillhouse in Barassie when she was hit at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was then thrown from his bike which came to a stop a short distance down the road.

Emergency services attended and the 30-year-old man and the injured girl were both taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

The girl has since been taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

The man remains in Crosshouse Hospital in a stable condition.

The road was closed for a short period of time whilst enquiries were carried out.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

Inspector Greg Dinnie said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision but did not speak to police at the time, or anyone who may have saw the motorcycle driving south on the A759 before the collision took place to please get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area yesterday evening who has dash-cam footage to have a look back. It may be vital in helping us establish exactly what happened here.

"The road was quite busy and therefore there would have been people in the area at the time. We ask you to think back."

