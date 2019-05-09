Gang were like 'wild animals' as they stabbed shopkeeper

Two teenagers and a man convicted of attempting to murder 40-year-old Atiq-Ur Rehman.

The accused appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Two teenagers and a man stabbed a shopkeeper during a Christmas Eve raid on his store.

Atiq-Ur Rehman, 40, also suffered a fractured shoulder when he was attacked by the gang - described as "wild animals" by a judge - in Cumbernauld.

Darren Timothy, 24, and the teenagers, aged 16 and 14, were convicted on Thursday of attempting to murder the dad-of-one at the Glenhove Store on December 24 last year.

The teenagers can't be named for legal reasons.

A fourth accused, Kieran Ruddy, 20, from Cumbernauld, admitted assaulting Mr Rehman by kicking and punching him on the head and body.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow was shown CCTV footage of the brutal attack.

Judge Lord Mulholland told the attackers: "You behaved like a pack of wild animals to a man that was just serving the community.

"What you subjected him to was nothing short of a disgrace."

He deferred sentencing until next month and the four were remanded in custody.

