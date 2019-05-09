Ice-cream sellers 'tried to lure 13-year-old girl into van'

The red and white vehicle was spotted in Gretna at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Gretna: Ice-cream van appeal. Google 2019

Police are looking to trace a man and a woman after they reportedly attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into an ice-cream van.

The red and white vehicle was spotted in Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

A man and woman, in their 40s, are said to have asked the teenage girl to enter the van following a brief conversation.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help to trace the vendors and are keen to hear of sightings or other contact anyone may have had with the van.

Sergeant Scott McDowall said: "This incident happened at around 10.35pm on Wednesday evening whilst the girl was at the bus stop at the junction of Annan Road and Central Avenue in Gretna.

"The man is described as being white, in his 40s, balding grey hair and spoke with an English accent.

"The female is also white, in her 40s, brown shoulder length brown hair and also spoke with an English accent.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen this van or can help identify the occupants to get in touch with us through the 101 number quoting the reference number 4015 8/5.

"We would also welcome a call from the occupants of the van itself if they would want to explain their actions to us."

