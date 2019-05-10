Man charged over death of missing youth worker Emma Faulds

The 39-year-old's body has yet to be found following her disappearance in Ayrshire.

Emma Faulds: Her body has yet to be found.

A man has been charged over the death of missing Emma Faulds.

The 39-year-old was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28.

Officers have yet to find the youth worker's body following her disappearance.

Police said it was "alarming" she had not been in touch with friends and family, leaving behind her beloved dog.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death.

He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.