Two men charged after weapon used when fight broke out

One of the men remains in hospital after the altercation in a North Lanarkshire flat.

Injured: Two men arrested after fight. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Two men have been arrested after a fight involving a weapon that left one of them requiring hospital treatment.

Police were called to Kirk Street, Coatbridge, after receiving reports of an altercation at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Hairmyres, where he remains.

The injured 31-year-old and a 29-year-old man have both been charged in connection the incident.

Both men are due to appear at court on Monday.

