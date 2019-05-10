Student jailed after stabbing mum 30 times in murder bid

Kyle Morrison pounced on Sharon Morrison as she returned to their flat in Jordanhill, Glasgow.

Kyle Morrison: The son also choked her. Police Scotland

A student who stabbed his mum 30 times in a murder bid has been jailed for nine years.

Kyle Morrison pounced on Sharon Morrison as she returned to their flat in Jordanhill, Glasgow, last August.

The 20-year-old also choked the 51-year-old while telling her: "I love you so much."

Morrison had been held in the State Hospital at Carstairs on a treatment order since pleading guilty to the attack in February.

But on Friday, the High Court in Glasgow heard there was "no basis" to keep him there.

It was revealed he had been "critical" of medical professionals and had behaved in a "perverse" manner to those at the hospital.

Lord Mulholland said the jail term would have been 12 years but reduced the sentence for the guilty plea.

A court previously heard how the Morrison had written letters "setting out in detail" a plan to kill his mum.

Morrison, a student at Edinburgh's Heriot Watt University, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Lord Mulholland told Morrison his mum was "lucky to still be here".

He added: "Your motive seems to be some sick fantasy on your part.

"You are her only child - she brought you into the world, nurtured you and gave you every opportunity.

"This was an appalling crime which will have long term consequences for your mum."

Morrison, deemed a high risk for future offending, will be monitored for three years on his release.

Morrison did not look at his mum in the courtroom as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

A hearing was told the pair had enjoyed a "good" relationship while growing up.

But, in the days leading up to the attack, the student penned letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this involved hiding in her closet, stabbing the woman and strangling her "if necessary".

Sharon was then set upon last August 22 after finishing work.

Her son was staying with her after he left his student accommodation in the capital.

As she went to get changed, Morrison appeared in her bedroom and started lashing out with a knife.

Miss MacDonald: "He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her."

He went on to put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her.

The prosecutor told the court: "She begged him to stop and to let her go."

Morrison eventually left his blood-soaked mum, and went into his own room to play music.

Sharon lay injured for around 20 minutes believing she was going to die.

She begged her son to call an ambulance - but he said he would do it when he was "ready".

Morrison did eventually dial 999 and stated: "Oh my f***ing God, I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that."

Paramedics went on to discover Sharon still on the floor of the flat.

She had at least 30 stab wounds as well as a collapsed lung.

Morrison was arrested in Edinburgh the next day.

