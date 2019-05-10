Police searching for Emma Faulds appeal for car sightings

Detectives are keen to trace the movements of Jaguar and Mercedes-type vehicles.

Missing: Emma Faulds was last seen on April 28.

Detectives searching for Emma Faulds' body have appealed for sightings of two types of vehicles seen travelling between South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

The 39-year-old youth worker was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28.

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with her death.

Ross Willox, from Ayrshire, is accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 39-year-old made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police are keen to trace the movements of Jaguar and Mercedes-type vehicles on the A714 Girvan to Newton Stewart road on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

Officers are urging people to think back and consider if they saw something odd or out of place in the Barrhill area, particularly on the A714.

'This is a harrowing time for Emma's family. They are in shock and are in the process of dealing with the fact that Emma will not be coming home.' Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus said:"This is a harrowing time for Emma's family. They are in shock and are in the process of dealing with the fact that Emma will not be coming home. I am therefore seeking the public's help in trying to find Emma's body.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have been travelling along the A714, either north or south between Girvan and Newton Stewart.

"Did you see something a little odd or out of place, perhaps you noticed a car in a lay by, do you remember anything which struck you as odd at the time?

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who travels this route regularly, northbound or southbound. If any motorists have dash cams, please check the footage as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries to locate Emma."

