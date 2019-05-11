Racist train passenger wanted to 'set black people on fire'

British Transport Police are looking to trace the man over a hate crime.

ScotRail: Police investigate hate crime on board train. SWNS

British Transport Police are hunting for a racist train passenger who said he wanted to "set black people on fire".

The man, who was travelling with a larger group, made several other racist and offensive comments on board a ScotRail train travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Carluke.

A number of passenger moved carriage as a result of the offensive language.

Officers investigating the incident that took place at around 9.20pm on Sunday, March 31, say they are treating it as a hate crime.

The suspect, who had short brown hair and thick stubble, was wearing a polo top with a purple collar and a black jumper with "Balmain Paris" on the front.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or recognises someone matching the above description should contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.