Man suffers broken ankle after being attacked on street

A man has been left with serious facial injuries and a broken ankle after being assaulted in an unprovoked street attack.

Police are appealing for information on the incident that took place at around 9.45pm in the Trongate area of Glasgow on Saturday, May 4.

The 25-year-old was pushed to the ground and punched to the face by another man who then made off towards Argyle Street near to Central Station.

The suspect is described as having a stocky build and a shaved head. At the time of the attack he was wearing blue jeans and a blue jumper.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a broken ankle and facial injury.

Detective Constable Leigh-Anne Sutherland at Stewart Street CID said:

"This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which has left the young man with serious injuries.

"The city centre would have been busy at the time of the attack and therefore I'm anxious to speak to anyone who either witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen the culprit afterwards."