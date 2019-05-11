Teenager seriously injured after city-centre street brawl

The 18-year-old has been left with a head injury described as 'very serious'.

Brawl: Teenager injured after fight outside takeaway. Google

A teenager has suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted during a five-man street brawl outside a takeaway in Glasgow City Centre.

The 18-year-old hit his head off the pavement after being punched to the ground by another man leaving him with injuries described as "very serious" by medical staff.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning when a fight broke out between two groups of men outside Bistro Fast Food on Sauchihall Street.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack.

The injured man was assisted by members of the public who called for an ambulance and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains.

His condition is described by hospital staff as very serious but stable.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue zipper top with a red collar and red hood, was last seen heading in the direction of Charing Cross.

Detective Constable John Fagan at Stewart Street CID said:

"We are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Sauchiehall Street at around 3 am on Friday morning, and who either witnessed the incident or perhaps saw the suspect making off afterwards."

