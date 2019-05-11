Man found with head injury after being assaulted on street

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital after the attack on Friday afternoon.

A man has been found with a serious head injury after being assaulted in a broad daylight attack.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital after being found injured on Dalilea Drive, Easterhouse at around 1pm on Friday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "We were called to Dalilea Drive, Easterhouse, at around 1.10pm on Friday, after reports that a 53-year-old man had been assaulted.

"He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for a head injury and enquiries are continuing."