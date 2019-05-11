Private hire driver suspended over claims he raped teenager
The man is accused of taking the girl to a secluded spot before attacking her.
A private hire car driver who police called a "serious threat to public safety" has had his licence suspended over claims he raped a 16-year-old girl.
The man is accused of driving the girl to a secluded spot in Glasgow before attacking her in the early hours of Saturday, April 6.
His licence was initially suspended for six weeks immediately after the alleged incident. But it has now been decided that the suspension will be extended to cover the the duration of the licence following a recommendation from Police Scotland.
Officers said the man would be "likely to cause serious threat to public safety" if he was allowed to continue driving and that he was "no longer a fit and proper person to hold a licence".
The licensing committee heard he has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 10.
He was committed for further examination and released on bail.
Currently, no dates have been set for future court appearances.
