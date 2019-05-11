Car and bins deliberately set on fire outside house

A car and bins were ablaze outside a house after a fire was deliberately started.

Fireraising: Police say the incident was deliberate. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A car and bins were ablaze outside a house in Paisley after a fire was deliberately started.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Burnfoot Crescent at around 12.50am on Saturday.

Several wheelie bins and a blue coloured Skoda Roomster parked in the driveway of a house were found to be alight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames and a joint investigation between police and fire crews was carried out which has resulted in the fires being treated as wilful.

Detective Sergeant David Tomlinson, at Paisley CID, said: "We believe that one of the wheelie bins was deliberately set on fire which in turn spread to other bins and also a car parked in the driveway.

"Thankfully no-one was injured on this occasion nevertheless setting fires deliberately is extremely reckless and dangerous and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible."

He urged those with information to contact Police Scotland.

