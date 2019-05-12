Man suffers head injury after city centre disturbance
A 21-year-old was taken to hospital in the back of an ambulance after the disturbance on Sunday.
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in an early morning disturbance in Glasgow city centre.
Police were called to the incident on Royal Exchange Square at around 3.15am on Sunday.
When they arrived the 21-year-old man was found injured.
The ambulance service attended and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
Officers investigating the incident say enquires continue.
