Two injured after attack at Rangers supporter's club

The incident took place at the Wee Rangers Club near Ibrox stadium on Saturday night.

Attack: The Wee Rangers Club in Ibrox. Google

Two men have been attacked outside a popular Rangers supporter's club near Ibrox stadium just hours before the latest Old Firm game.

The two men, aged 51 and 23, suffered facial injuries and were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident that took place at around 11.25pm on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene on Edmiston Drive, near to its junction with Broomloan Road after reports of a disturbance.

Local reports say the club, which was hosting a supporter function, was attacked by a group of men armed with knives.

Detective Constable Mark Hendry is appealing for information. He said: "Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.

"At this time, I would ask anyone who was in the area who saw this incident take place, or anyone who was driving by who has dash-cam footage to contact us. Anyone with information should contact Helen Street Police Station through 101."

Rangers will play rivals Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.