Man and woman injured after city centre gang attack

The victims were attacked by two men and two women on Sunday morning.

Attack: Police are appealing for witnesses.

A man and woman have both been assaulted by a gang of four in Glasgow city-centre.

The 21-year-old man suffered lacerations to his forehead and ear in the attack that took place near Royal Exchange Square at around 3.15am on Sunday.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he received treatment for his injuries.

The 20-year-old woman was kicked in the stomach.

The four suspects, two men and two women, are all described as having foreign accents and being in their mid-twenties.

Both the male suspects are described as white and approximately 5 ft 10 tall. One had dark curly hair and was wearing a printed t-shirt. The other had dark hair tied up in a bun and was wearing a white t-shirt.

One of the female suspects is described as being around 6 foot tall with dark hair and wearing a leopard print top. The second had short dark hair worn in a middle parting.

Detective Constable Leigh-Anne Sutherland at Glasgow City Centre CID said: "The city centre would have been busy at the time of the incident with people leaving night clubs and therefore we are appealing for any passers-by who were in the vicinity around that time and may have either witnessed the incident or seen the four suspects in the area to contact us.

"There is a number of CCTV cameras in the area and we are currently reviewing footage to gain further information.

"Anyone with any information should contact police at Glasgow City Centre Police Office via telephone number 101."