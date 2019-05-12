Smoke seen for miles as crews tackle blaze at social club

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at the scene.

Fire: Crews tackle blaze. Paul Forrest

Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters tackle a massive blaze at a derelict social club in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services attended the incident at the old Columbus Club in Blantyre just before 3pm on Saturday.

Pictures from the scene show a huge plume of thick black smoke filling the air as crews try to get the flames under control.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that four appliances were dispatched and remain in the area dealing with the ongoing incident..

There is no reports of any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a derelict club building in Blantyre at around 2.57pm on Saturday.

"Four appliances were dispatched to the scene.

"There are no reports of any injuries and we remain at the scene at this time".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.