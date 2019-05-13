Thief tried to feed stolen pizza supper to police dog

George Higgins was caught hiding in a garden after assaulting and robbing man in Glasgow.

The police dog tracked down George Higgins in a garden. Police Scotland

A thief tried to feed a pizza supper and lager to a police dog which caught him hiding in a garden.

George Higgins, 39, robbed Christopher Fletcher after following him from a shop in Cardonald, Glasgow, last December.

Higgins had earlier been turned away from the store as he had no money.

Mr Fletcher, 51, had pizza and chips with him, as well alcohol and cigarettes that he had just bought.

Prosecutor Jennifer Harkins told Glasgow Sheriff Court: "Higgins put his arms around his neck, dragged him to the ground and made off with his bags.

Pizza supper: Stolen from man in Glasgow. Flickr by Jared Earle

"Police then searched the area with a dog. Higgins was tracked hiding in a garden trying to feed the pizza and two cans of Tennent's lager to the dog."

Higgins went on to hurl abuse at police and made remarks about the Pope and the IRA.

He admitted assault and robbery and will be sentenced next month.

Craig Grimes, defending, said: "He is ashamed of what happened and was just shouting angry words."

