  • STV
  • MySTV

Clutha: Two drops of water 'could distort fuel reading'

STV

Display shown to pilot could be affected by water in a sensor, fatal accident inquiry told.

The helicopter came down on the Clutha in November 2013.
The helicopter came down on the Clutha in November 2013. SWNS

Just two drops of water in a sensor on board the type of helicopter that crashed into the Clutha bar could cause a faulty fuel reading, an inquiry has heard.

The police helicopter crashed through the roof of the Glasgow pub on November 29, 2013, killing three people on board and seven customers in the bar.

A fatal accident inquiry was shown an information notice from helicopter manufacturer Eurocopter dated January 21, 2013 regarding water contamination of the fuel system.

It stated a "couple of drops of water" concentrated between the metal tubes of the fuel level sensor may be enough to affect the signal to the display shown to the pilot.

Giving evidence to the inquiry, William Taylor, an aircraft engineer at the helicopter's Glasgow base at the time of the crash, said he was not aware before January 2013 of the possibility of water entering the fuel system after a compression wash of the engines, but would have been after the notice was issued.

The notice indicated water in the probe could lead to a degradation or failure in the fuel reading which could lead to the cockpit display showing a higher level than the true amount in the fuel tank.

The crash claimed ten lives.
The crash claimed ten lives.

Mr Taylor said daily fuel checks were carried out on the aircraft, generally before the engines had been washed. These would check for contamination and included a test to identify water particles in the fuel.

He said it "wasn't common at all" to find water in the daily fuel samples in 2013.

Mr Taylor was then asked about a series of reported problems with the fuel readings that year.

The pilot handover diary recorded fuel degrade and "inaccurate fuel information" during the day on May 21, 2013 but the technical record for this date and surrounding dates showed no defects.

Mr Taylor said he could not remember being aware of the issue and did not normally see the pilot handover.

Five days later the technical record showed reported erratic fuel content readings with the fault being traced to the rear fuel probe, which was replaced.

Eight days later, Mr Taylor recorded in the engineers' diary a new sensor was arriving as there was the "same fuel snag as before".

There was no entry in the technical record corresponding with this and Mr Taylor said he could not say why this would be.

He said he would expect the entries to correspond regarding a permanent defect.

In October, Mr Taylor replaced three of the four fuel supply sensors after a failure in the fuel supply tank.

The Eurocopter.
The Eurocopter. SWNS

The following day, October 11, a fuel supply tank was found to be indicating it had 11kgs of fuel when it was actually empty, but after being cleaned and refilled the problem was solved.

Two days before the crash, the end-of-shift report indicated the fuel contents in the main tank dropped after a period of time following refuelling and that the fuel probe should be binned if it could be changed.

Asked what steps he took regarding this, Mr Taylor said: "None that I can remember."

He said the fuel results during pre-flight checks on the day of the crash would have been clear or he would have noted this.

He said he could not recall any problem with the helicopter between it returning to base at 2.35pm after a flight to Inverness that day and his shift ending at 5pm.

The helicopter crashed into the pub later that night, killing pilot David Traill, crew members Tony Collins and Kirsty Nelis and pub customers Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, John McGarrigle, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

The inquiry before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull continues at the temporary court at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.