Men accused of Trump paragliding protest face no charges

Two men reported to prosecutors after a paragliding protest during Donald Trump's stay at Turnberry will face no charges.

A banner saying "Trump: Well Below Par" was flown from an aircraft shortly after the US president arrived at his golf resort in South Ayrshire.

A 55-year-old man was later arrested, charged and released pending further inquiries.

Officers then reported a 35-year-old man to the procurator fiscal following the incident on Friday, July 13.

The Crown Office confirmed the pair will now no longer face criminal proceedings.

A spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal deals with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and will take action where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so.

"Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no criminal proceedings at this time.

"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."

