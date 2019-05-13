Rush hour delays on M74 after crash between lorry and car

The smash happened at junction 6 between Hamilton and Motherwell shortly after 5pm on Monday.

M74: The road has been closed.

Major rush hour delays are being caused on the M74 after a crash between a lorry and car.

Two lanes have been shut following the smash causing huge tailbacks.

Around 20 firefighters have been called to the collision.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We currently have five appliances at the scene."

