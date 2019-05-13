Seagull found dumped in bin after being wrapped in kite

The Scottish SPCA is investigating after the bird was spotted tangled in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

A seagull has been dumped in a bin after being wrapped in a kite.

The Scottish SPCA is investigating after the bird was spotted tangled on Semple Road in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

The seagull was later put to sleep following the discovery.

Animal rescue officer Maria Atkinson said: "We were notified by a member of the public who heard rustling from inside the bin and saw the seagull in distress.

"The bird was tangled in a kite, we don't know if someone did this deliberately or if it was an accident.

"The kite was caught around the gull's neck, causing severe injury, it was clear he also had a broken wing, with the bone visibly protruding. Sadly, after veterinary examination, the seagull was put to sleep.

"We are grateful to the member of the public who alerted us to the bird in difficulty as he easily could have gone unnoticed, resulting in further distress and suffering. It's unfortunate there was not a more positive outcome.

"We would urge anyone who saw anything or has any information to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

