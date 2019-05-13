Fire breaks out at industrial estate as smoke seen for miles
The blaze happened on Barfillan Drive in Craigton, Glasgow, at 6.30pm on Monday.
A fire has broken out at an industrial estate, with smoke seen for miles.
Around 20 firefighters were called to the fire after a "large quantity" of barrels went up in flames.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are at the scene extinguishing the fire caused by a large quantity of barrels.
"No one has been injured."
