Fire breaks out at industrial estate as smoke seen for miles

The blaze happened on Barfillan Drive in Craigton, Glasgow, at 6.30pm on Monday.

Fire: Smoke could be seen for miles.

A fire has broken out at an industrial estate, with smoke seen for miles.

Around 20 firefighters were called to the fire after a "large quantity" of barrels went up in flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are at the scene extinguishing the fire caused by a large quantity of barrels.

"No one has been injured."

