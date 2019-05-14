Hungry little fox cubs in need of puppy food donations

The Scottish SPCA needs help to feed 28 fox cubs at the National Wildlife Centre.

The Scottish SPCA is feeding 28 fox cubs. Scottish SPCA

Puppy food is needed for dozens of hungry little fox cubs being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

The animal welfare charity said it needs donations to keep stomachs full at the National Wildlife Centre in Fishcross.

It's looking after 28 fox cubs this year, including Rizzo, Animal, Pepe and Prawn - all named after characters from The Muppets.

Fox cubs eat puppy food and the Scottish SPCA has urged animal loves to donate via its online wishlist or at the centre in Clackmannanshire.

Centre manager Colin Seddon offered advice for anyone who finds a fox cub.

He said: "Anyone who comes across fox cubs, that have their eyes fully open and their ears pricked who aren't injured or in distress, should keep a distance and check back in an hour or two as vixens will often move their cubs from one location to another and if they are disturbed, they will leave the cubs and come back for them later.

"Often, vixens will not live in the same area as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.

"If a cub is found above ground with eyes closed or only partially open, then it needs our attention.

"If a cub is found like this or if a cub is injured, ill or has been orphaned and needs our help then please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice."

