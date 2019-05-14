Train passenger stabbed in chest with hunting knife

The 20-year-old victim had to be taken to hospital after a fight broke out on Saturday night.

Appeal: Transport police would like to speak to witnesses. Pixabay

A passenger was stabbed in the chest with a hunting knife during a fight on board a train.

The 20-year-old man had to be taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday night at around 8pm.

The victim and his two friends initially got into an argument with the attacker at Glasgow Central railway station.

A brawl then broke out when both parties boarded the service to Partick.

The attacker pulled out a hunting knife from his rucksack and brandished it repeatedly at the victim before stabbing him in the chest.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, who was wearing a khaki jacket and trousers and carrying a distinctive camouflage-coloured rucksack, is believed to be in his late teens.

Transport police have appealed for witnesses and would like to speak to a woman who raised the alarm and a man who returned items back to the attacker.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, adding: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was at Glasgow Central when the argument started, or witnessed what happened on board the train.

"In particular, they would like to speak to a woman who alerted the driver and to a man who returned property back to the suspect."

