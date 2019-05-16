Firefighters battle crane blaze at Firth of Clyde port

Four fire engines were called to the blaze at the Hunterston Terminal on Thursday morning.

Fire: The blaze broke out on Thursday morning. Christine Marshall

A fire has broken out at a Firth of Clyde port in North Ayrshire.

Emergency crews were alerted to the crane blaze at around 8.34am on Thursday.

Four fire engines were mobilised to the Hunterston Terminal where they remain in attendance.

No one is believed to be injured.

Alert: Four fire engines were mobilised to the dock. Christine Marshall

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "SFRS was alerted at 8.34am on Thursday, May 16 to reports of a crane on fire at Hunterston Terminal.

"Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the scene, where firefighters currently remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.

"There have been no casualties reported."

