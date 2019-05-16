  • STV
Rangers defender Goldson hands over £20k to heart charity

Jenness Mitchell

Connor Goldson, who underwent major heart surgery in 2017, presented the cheque to CHSS.

Donation: CHSS' Lawrence Cowan with Rangers defender Connor Goldson. CHSS
Donation: CHSS' Lawrence Cowan with Rangers defender Connor Goldson. CHSS

A Rangers player who underwent major heart surgery has presented a cheque for £20,000 to charity.

Defender Connor Goldson gifted the money to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) on behalf of the Rangers Charity Foundation following a successful season-long partnership.

The partnership included many highlights, such as welcoming stroke survivors back to Ibrox for the first time since their illness, a CHSS match day takeover, a clothing collection for the charity's shops, and Goldson launching a health defense initiative.

The donation will help stroke survivors or those living with a chest or heart condition to live their lives to the fullest by funding 20 of the charity's rehabilitation support service volunteers, as well as 600 hours of its advice line service.

Goldson, who had a heart operation in 2017 after being diagnosed with an enlarged aorta, said: "I've been delighted to get involved in this season's partnership with CHSS, particularly given my own history.

"It's a great thing what CHSS is doing in Glasgow. 

"It's so important for people to find out their health risks and make positive changes."

Ibrox: John Sangster with daughter Rhona. CHSS
Ibrox: John Sangster with daughter Rhona. CHSS

John Sangster, who returned to Ibrox three years after having a stroke, said he couldn't have done it without help from the charity.

He said: "I was really struggling after my stroke and I didn't like being in big crowds, so that's why I couldn't see my favourite team play for many years.

"Returning to Ibrox after so long meant so much to me, especially with my daughter by my side.

"It was so emotional being on that pitch in the middle of it all - it's something that you dream about as a kid and that feeling will stay with me for life."

'Everyone has the right to live life to the full and donations like this will make such a difference to people's lives.'
Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at CHSS

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at CHSS, added: "We are so grateful for all of the amazing support from Connor, the Rangers Charity Foundation and the fans.

"On top of this huge donation, they made dreams come true when they invited stroke survivor John onto the pitch at Ibrox.

"It was the first time he was back at the game after a serious stroke, and I know this memory will stay with him and his family forever.

"Everyone has the right to live life to the full and donations like this will make such a difference to people's lives. It will help people like John do more than just survive - it well help them live."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.