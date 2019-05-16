Murder accused 'said Margaret Fleming was a gang master'

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones allegedly murdered Ms Fleming in Inverkip, Inverclyde.

Missing: Margaret Fleming. Police Handout

Murder accused Edward Cairney told a journalist that missing Margaret Fleming was a gang master who regularly travelled in Europe, a court heard.

Russell Findlay was giving evidence at the trial of Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, who deny murdering Ms Fleming at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

The jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard extracts from an interview Mr Findlay conducted with Cairney and Jones at Seacroft on October 4, 2017, in which Cairney also claimed that Margaret was buying and selling drugs.

On the tape Cairney also said that Ms Fleming had a number of aliases and was "a frustrated spy".

He also alleged that there was a Masonic conspiracy against him by police and Inverclyde Council.

Mr Findlay was asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC why he had obtained an interview with the pair and was told: "I had been aware of extensive media coverage about a missing woman.

"It was quite an intriguing and unusual case. Then in 2017 I heard rumours that she was alive and well."

The journalist, who now works for STV News, said that initially in September 2017 he had gone to Seacroft and spoken briefly to Jones who told him "nothing untoward had happened".

Mr Findlay said Cairney and Jones agreed to meet him on October 4, 2017, and he recorded the interview.

On the tape, Cairney - speaking of Margaret - states: "In Wisbech in Cambridgeshire I introduced her to a gang master. She became what is known down there as a gang master."

Cairney claimed that Ms Fleming travelled in Cambridgeshire, Hereford and Kent and and all over Europe and added: "She found out she could bring guys from Poland over here and pay them washers."

He then said he wondered how she had managed to do all this without a passport.

At a later stage in the interview, Cairney stated: "She's not taking drugs, but buying and selling them."

The jury heard that Cairney claimed that Ms Fleming used a number of surnames including Lee, Crawford, Coe, Jones and Hamilton.

Cairney said: "She had a number of different names. She is a frustrated spy."

He also said Ms Fleming was not missing and added: "She's avoiding us. She's not missing. I know what she's up to. I'm horrified at what I've created."

Defence QC Thomas Ross, representing Cairney, asked Mr Findlay: "Neither Eddie Cairney nor Avril Jones had been charged by the time you spoke to them."

He replied: "I think there were suspicions there was a body."

A major police investigation was sparked in October 2016 after a benefits claim submitted by Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Margaret, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

After her father died in October 1995, her mother could not cope and Cairney and Jones became her carers.

The court heard that as part of the missing person's investigation Cairney and Jones had been put out of their house while police dug up their garden, but by the time of the interview they had returned there.

Mr Ross then said: "Had you ever come across a situation where two citizens were put out of their house for months while police were conducting a search?

Mr Findlay replied: "I don't remember any."

Defence QC Ian Duguid, representing Jones, said: "What you are describing is an interview with Mr Cairney with a few contributions from Avril Jones?", and Mr Findlay replied: "Yes."

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them and the trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

