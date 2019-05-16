Knife thrown from high-rise flat window at people below

Police confirmed no-one was hurt in the incident, which happened in Clydebank on Sunday.

Clydebank: The knife was thrown from a window in West Court. Google 2019

Police are investigating after a knife was hurled from a window at a block of flats in West Dunbartonshire.

No-one was hurt in the incident, but it is understood there were people on the street below when the blade was thrown.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in West Court, Clydebank.

A force spokeswoman confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

She said: "Police were called at around 2pm on May 12 to reports of a knife having been thrown from a flat in West Court, Clydebank.

"Police attended and a knife was recovered.

"Nobody was injured. Enquiries are ongoing."

West Dumbartonshire Council said it takes a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

A spokeswoman said: "This is a matter for Police Scotland.

"The council has a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour, and works closely with communities to tackle any issues."

