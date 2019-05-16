Pensioner dies after being knocked down by own car
The 72-year-old man was dragged under the moving vehicle after reaching to start the ignition.
A pensioner has died after being knocked down by his own car in Glasgow.
The incident happened in Strathcona Gardens, Anniesland, at 1.25pm on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old man was outside his Honda Accord when he reached into his car to start the vehicle.
The car started moving causing the man to be dragged under it.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.
Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "A number of people came to assist the injured man during this incident, however some of them had left on police arrival and I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to please contact us."
