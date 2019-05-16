Four men in hospital after knife attack at underpass

Three men were stabbed while another was slashed at Ferguslie Park in Paisley on Thursday.

Paisley: Four men were attacked.

Four men have been taken to hospital after a knife attack at an underpass in Renfrewshire.

The attack happened at Ferguslie Park in Paisley at 2.50am on Thursday.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 26, were stabbed while a 28-year-old man was slashed.

All four were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley while the man who was slashed is still being treated.

Inspector Robert Bowie said: "Officers are working to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this disturbance and we are still trying to gather further information from the four men involved.

"Officers are checking CCTV footage as they believe that there were more people involved in this disturbance.

"At this stage of our investigation I am appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who witnessed any incidents take place, or who has information that will further our investigation to contact officers."

