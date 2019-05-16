Man admits dismembering body and dumping parts in bin

Kevin Bishop's torso was found wrapped in a bin outside the flat of David Collins in Paisley.

Kevin Bishop: His torso was found in a bin. Police Scotland/ Google

A murder accused has admitted chopping up a man's body before dumping the parts in a bin, a trial has heard.

Kevin Bishop's torso was found wrapped in a bin outside the flat of David Collins in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The 32-year-old's head, arms and legs have never been recovered.

Collins told jurors he feels "sick" Kevin died and that he got rid of his remains.

He admitted to chopping up Mr Bishop's body in a bathroom before dumping the parts in a bin.

Collins said it had taken five minutes to chop off Kevin's head and about an hour to remove the limbs.

He is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow charged with murder.

The dad said he was awoken by Mr Bishop being in his flat last July shouting at him.

Collins claimed Kevin was clutching a lock-back knife and was threatening to "take his f*****g eye out" with it.

He said: "I pulled out a machete from under my pillow. I swung it towards Kevin.

"It was to scare him... to get him away from me."

Collins said the weapon struck Kevin in the neck before claiming he got a towel to stem the bleeding - but told jurors Kevin was dead by time he returned.

His QC John Scullion asked if he dismembered Mr Bishop's body to which he said: "Yes - in the bathroom."

Mr Scullion then asked what he did with the body parts where he replied: "I put them out in the bin."

Collins said on closing his eyes he sees "waterfalls" involving "body parts".

Prosecutor Gillian Ross said: "There was nothing to stop you phoning the police to say you had been the victim of an attack and that you had no option, but to kill."

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.