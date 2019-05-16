Search launched by police to find missing 15-year-old boy

Simba Pemhenai was last seen in Kilmaurs in East Ayrshire at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Simba Pemhenai: A search has been launched.

A search has been launched for a missing 15-year-old boy.

The youngster moved to the area just over a week ago from the Wirral near Liverpool.

He is 5ft 3in, of medium build and has short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt with an American flag logo on the front and black Nike trainers with a green tick.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Chief inspector Gillian Docherty said: "Simba, who is originally from The Wirral, near Liverpool, is new to both Ayrshire and Scotland having only moved here a short time ago.

"We believe he may have travelled back to either Merseyside or possibly London but that has still to be confirmed.

"We have been liaising with colleagues in these force areas as well as with British Transport Police and bus operators in an effort to trace him, however, to date there have been no further sightings of him.

"I would be grateful if people keep a look out for him particularly around transport hubs and report any possible sightings of him to police."

