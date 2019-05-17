  • STV
  • MySTV

Takeaway owner who murdered woman in 1997 jailed

STV

Zhi Min Chen choked Tracy Wylde to death at her flat in Glasgow in November 1997.

Tracy Wylde was murdered by Zhi Min Chen.
Tracy Wylde was murdered by Zhi Min Chen. Police Scotland

A takeaway owner has been jailed for at least 20 years after murdering a woman in Glasgow more than two decades ago.

Zhi Min Chen, 44, choked Tracy Wylde to death at her flat in Barmulloch in November 1997.

The body of the 21 year-old mum, who had latterly been working as a prostitute, was discovered the next morning.

A large-scale manhunt to catch the killer - initially lasting two-and-a-half years - proved fruitless.

Chinese-born Chen meantime continued to live in Glasgow, getting married and having children, and also setting up a fast-food restaurant in Anniesland.

A cold case review in 2013 also brought no joy. However, police struck lucky last summer after Chen was held for an alleged assault in Glasgow's Cowcaddens.

His DNA matched samples found at the scene at the time and led to the dad-of-two being charged with her death.

He pleaded guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow last month and was today handed a mandatory lift sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Body found after missed appointment

Ms Wylde was described as having a "turbulent background" and had been a sex worker in Glasgow at the time of her death.

On November 23, 1997, she ventured out into Glasgow and was last spotted on CCTV around 3.20am the next morning in the city's red-light area.

It was about 4.40am when neighbour Mary McAnemy heard arguing in Ms Wylde's flat. She then heard Ms Wylde's door being slammed shut and keys being rattled.

The alarm was eventually raised when Ms Wylde failed to show for an appointment at a support group.

Ms McAnemy then made the grim discovery after gaining entry into Ms Wylde's home with help from a visiting support worker.

She was discovered lying on her back with a dressing gown over her body. There were marks and bruising around Tracy's neck.

The cause of death was found to be "manual strangulation".

Snared by fingerprints after assaults

Chen was eventually caught after he was held for two assaults in July 2018. 

His fingerprints were found as being a match with the unidentified fingerprints from the 1997 murder scene. 

Chen was quizzed and admitted that he used the services of prostitutes, but denied any involvement in the killing until pleading guilty. 

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.