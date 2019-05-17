Takeaway owner who murdered woman in 1997 jailed

Zhi Min Chen choked Tracy Wylde to death at her flat in Glasgow in November 1997.

A takeaway owner has been jailed for at least 20 years after murdering a woman in Glasgow more than two decades ago.

Zhi Min Chen, 44, choked Tracy Wylde to death at her flat in Barmulloch in November 1997.

The body of the 21 year-old mum, who had latterly been working as a prostitute, was discovered the next morning.

A large-scale manhunt to catch the killer - initially lasting two-and-a-half years - proved fruitless.

Chinese-born Chen meantime continued to live in Glasgow, getting married and having children, and also setting up a fast-food restaurant in Anniesland.

A cold case review in 2013 also brought no joy. However, police struck lucky last summer after Chen was held for an alleged assault in Glasgow's Cowcaddens.

His DNA matched samples found at the scene at the time and led to the dad-of-two being charged with her death.

He pleaded guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow last month and was today handed a mandatory lift sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Body found after missed appointment

Ms Wylde was described as having a "turbulent background" and had been a sex worker in Glasgow at the time of her death.

On November 23, 1997, she ventured out into Glasgow and was last spotted on CCTV around 3.20am the next morning in the city's red-light area.

It was about 4.40am when neighbour Mary McAnemy heard arguing in Ms Wylde's flat. She then heard Ms Wylde's door being slammed shut and keys being rattled.

The alarm was eventually raised when Ms Wylde failed to show for an appointment at a support group.

Ms McAnemy then made the grim discovery after gaining entry into Ms Wylde's home with help from a visiting support worker.

She was discovered lying on her back with a dressing gown over her body. There were marks and bruising around Tracy's neck.

The cause of death was found to be "manual strangulation".

Snared by fingerprints after assaults

Chen was eventually caught after he was held for two assaults in July 2018.

His fingerprints were found as being a match with the unidentified fingerprints from the 1997 murder scene.

Chen was quizzed and admitted that he used the services of prostitutes, but denied any involvement in the killing until pleading guilty.

