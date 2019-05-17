Emu on the run after fleeing during care home visit

The 4ft tall animal escaped from a petting zoo session at Burnfoot Care Home in Dumfries.

Emu: Escaped from care home. William Warby

An emu is on the run after escaping during a visit to an old people's home in Dumfries.

The emu was part of a petting zoo taken to Burnfoot Care Home in Ecclefechan on Thursday when it managed to escape through a hole in a fence.

There have been no sightings of the 4ft animal since it went missing at around 3pm.

Marie Johnson, from the care home, said: "One of our young emus has escaped from Burnfoot Care Home in Ecclefechan.

"If anyone sees it, can you please ring 01576 300661."

Donkeys and parakeets were also part of the petting zoo, but were all accounted for at the end of the session.

