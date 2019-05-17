  • STV
Man who dismembered and binned body jailed for murder

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

David Collins was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in jail for killing Kevin Bishop in Paisley.

Kevin Bishop: His body was chopped up.
Kevin Bishop: His body was chopped up. Police Scotland/ Google

A convicted killer has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years for murdering a man and then chopping up his body.

David Collins attacked Kevin Bishop with a machete at his home in Paisley, Renfrewshire in July.

Mr Bishop's torso was later discovered dumped in a bin outside the flat.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Collins had been convicted for killing his dad, also David, with a sword in 2002.

A murder probe was launched last summer after Mr Bishop had been reported missing by his worried family.

Police then discovered Mr Bishop's tied-up torso in a wheelie bin. His head, arms and legs were never recovered.

Collins was soon held for the killing before it emerged he had effectively confessed to his ex-partner Anne Melville.

Lady Rae ordered Collins to serve a minimum 26 years for the murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

She told him: "It would appear that for some reason, if there was one, that you effectively beheaded him.

"You then went to elaborate lengths to destroy evidence which might have implicated you in what appeared to be a motiveless killing."

The judge said Kevin's family had been unable to "properly put his body to rest".

She concluded: "What you did was despicable and sickening.

"You gave evidence - I detected no real remorse for what you did."

'It would appear that for some reason, if there was one, that you effectively beheaded him.'
Lady Rae

Collins said there had been a confrontation and that "Kevin died".

His ex-partner went on to ask him "What are you going to do? Fire him in a wheelie bin?", before Collins insisted body parts were "already away".

Despite what he said, Ms Melville told jurors she did not believe her ex and later went to his flat with their daughter to give him a birthday present. She also brought with her a suitcase that belonged to him.

Collins took it in a bedroom - and came back out "heavily sweating" before his former partner recalled going in at one point and there was "something on the floor wrapped in plastic".

She added: "He lifted it and put in the suitcase."

Miss Ross asked: "Did you question him as to what he was doing?"

She replied: "No."

The trio then went outside and Collins had the case with him and his ex-partner recalled: "He put it in the bin... it looked heavy."

Collins then poured a bottle of aftershave on top to mask any smell that might emerge.

But she insisted: "I did not know what to do. I thought I will wait and see if the guy turns up. There was nothing that I could do."

Collins told it took only five minutes to hack off Kevin's head and around an hour for the limbs.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.