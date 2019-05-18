Tartan army hope to conquer pipe band championships

The British Pipe Band Championships will take place in Paisley on Saturday.

Champions: Last year's competition winners. British Pipe Band Championships

A tartan army is set to invade Paisley for one of the world's biggest piping events.

Thousands of pipers and drummers will descend upon the Renfrewshire town for the British Pipe Band Championships on Saturday.

The event, which takes place at the St James Playing Fields between 10am and 7pm, will feature 123 bands from across the UK and Ireland, and drum and pipe majors from as far afield as the USA, Denmark and Belgium.

For the first time ever, the event will feature a Highland Games competition and Scottish Open Strongman contest featuring World's Strongest Man competitors - including the chance for visitors to test their own strength.

Alongside Highland dancing, there will also be a food village with bar, and family entertainment.

Event organisers Renfrewshire Council and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association have also teamed up with McGill's Buses to transport spectators to and from the event free of charge.

Musicians: Thousands of pipers and drummers will descend upon Paisley. British Pipe Band Championships

This year's event chieftain is poet Brian Whittingham, the Tannahill Makar for Renfrewshire.

He said: "This will be the first time I've attended the championships and it's an honour to be have been asked to be chieftain.

"I'm sure the sight and sound of so many world-class pipe bands will make for a tremendous experience.

"It's fantastic we're able to welcome thousands of visitors to Renfrewshire for such a prestigious event and I know they'll enjoy the welcome they receive."

Entertaining: There will also be a Highland Games event. British Pipe Band Championships

Local performers include the Johnstone Pipe Band, Kilbarchan Pipe Band and the Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band.

This is the fourth year the championships have taken place in Paisley - with the area contracted to continue to host until 2021.

Last year's event attracted 17,000 attendees and generated more than £300,000 for the local economy, with half the attendees visitors to Renfrewshire and 7% from outwith Scotland.

For more information on the day - including running order and travel info - see paisley.is.

