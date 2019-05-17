Man in court for second time charged with Emma Faulds murder

Ross Willox was arrested over the death of the missing youth worker from Kilmarnock.

Emma Faulds: Her body has yet to be found.

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with murdering a missing youth worker.

Ross Willox was arrested over the death of Emma Faulds from Kilmarnock.

The body of the 39-year-old, who was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28, has yet to be found.

Death: She was last seen in Monkton.

On his 40th birthday, Willox, of Monkton, made a second appearance in court accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Willox was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.