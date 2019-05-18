Ten-year-old boy disappears after leaving for school

Alie Gassama, from Glasgow, was last seen by his mum on Friday morning.

Missing: Alie Gassama was last seen leaving for school. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A ten-year-old boy has gone missing from Glasgow.

Alie Gassama, from Holmlea Court, Cathcart, was last seen by his mum as he left for school at 8.50am on Friday.

He was reported missing when he failed to return home that evening.

When last seen he was wearing a grey school uniform, however he may have changed into a Liverpool football strip.

Inspector Natalie Carr said: "Alie has been missing before, however he normally returns home within a few hours.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to trace him since he was reported missing last night.

"He regularly visits Asda at Toryglen and the football pitches at Toryglen."

If you have seen Alie, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.