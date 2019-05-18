Man yet to be identified after body recovered from canal
Emergency services were called to the scene at Crinan Canal on Friday afternoon
A man's body has been recovered from a canal in Argyll and Bute.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Crinan Canal, near to Oakfield Bridge - known locally as Miller's Bridge, on Friday afternoon.
The man is yet to be identified.
Following the discovery, police cordoned off the area for investigation works.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 12pm on Friday, May 17, the body of an as yet unidentified man was found in the Crinan Canal, near to Oakfield Bridge, at the Corran Roundabout just off the A83, Argyll.
"Enquiries are continuing."
