Search for vulnerable 14-year-old girl who has disappeared

Missing: Ellie Fleming disappeared on Thursday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A vulnerable teenager from Dumfries and Galloway has gone missing.

Ellie Fleming, 14, was last seen at her home in Johnstonebridge at around 7pm on Thursday.

Police investigating her disappearance are following a possible lead that she was spotted in Carlisle town centre on Saturday.

The teen also has connections in the Barrow-in-Furness area in Cumbria.

Inspector Hugh McCombe said: "Extensive enquiries and searches are ongoing to trace Ellie.

"There has been a possible sighting of her in Carlisle town centre on Saturday and we are liaising with our colleagues in Cumbria constabulary regarding this possible sighting.

"She also has connections in the Barrow-in-Furness area too.

"Officers are increasingly concerned for Ellie's safety as she is only 14 years of age. We need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Ellie, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact police."

