Drizzle fails to dampen spirits at Oban's first Pride event

Proud marchers took to the town's street during Saturday's Pride Parade.

Spectacular: McCaig's Tower shines brightly in the LGBT colours. Nick Edgington

Proud marchers took to the streets of Oban for its inaugural Pride event.

The drizzle failed to dampen spirits during Saturday's Pride Parade through the town.

The weekend-long celebration, which has been organised with help from a series of community fundraisers, kicked-off on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

McCaig's Tower was lit up with the colours of the LGBT flag to mark the weekend, while businesses have also been showing their support with themed displays in their windows.

An array of events are taking place, including a rainbow ball, ghost hunt, and a screening of classic film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

A whole host of organisations, including Unison and the Scottish LGBTI Police Association, have been enjoying the festivities.

To keep up-to-date with the celebrations, go to facebook.com/ObanPride.

