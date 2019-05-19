Manhunt launched after 23-year-old dies in disturbance

Police were called to Quarry Street in Motherwell after the alarm was raised on Sunday morning.

Motherwell: A 23-year-old man has died. Google 2019

A 23-year-old man has died following an early morning disturbance in a North Lanarkshire street.

Emergency services were called to Quarry Street in Motherwell after the alarm was raised at around 5.50am on Sunday.

Police confirmed that the death is being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

A force spokeswoman said: "Around 5.50am on Sunday, May 19, police received a report of a disturbance in Quarry Street, Motherwell resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.

"Emergency services attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"Officers are treating the death as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course."

