Irish band crowned winner after piping hot performance

Jenness Mitchell

St. Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band were crowned winners at the British Pipe Band Championships.

Winners: The St. Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band.
Winners: The St. Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band.

An Irish band has triumphed at one of the world's largest piping events.

Dublin-based St. Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band were crowned winners at the British Pipe Band Championships in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Saturday.

Drummers: More than 120 bands competed.
Drummers: More than 120 bands competed.

Thousands of spectators were treated to performances from more than 120 bands from across the UK and Ireland.

Individual competitors from as far afield as the USA, Denmark and Belgium also travelled to Scotland for the renowned event.

Paisley: Thousands of spectators enjoyed the performances.
Paisley: Thousands of spectators enjoyed the performances.

For the first time ever, the event featured a Highland Games competition and Scottish Open Strongman contest.

Alongside Highland dancing, there was also a food village with bar, and family entertainment.

Tough: Strongmen competed in front of the crowd.
Tough: Strongmen competed in front of the crowd.

Event organisers Renfrewshire Council and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association also teamed up with McGill's Buses to transport spectators to and from the event free of charge.

This was the fourth year the championships have taken place in Paisley - with the area contracted to continue to host until 2021.

Family fun: The event is expected to generate more than £300,000 for the local economy.
Family fun: The event is expected to generate more than £300,000 for the local economy.

It is expected to generate more than £300,000 for the local economy.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "We were delighted to welcome the British Pipe Band Championships to Paisley for another year of what has been a really successful partnership.

"Hosting an international event like this generates a massive economic boost for the area and brings huge volumes of footfall into the town. It also helps further cement Paisley and Renfrewshire's place as one of Scotland's premier destinations for major events."

Entertaining: Event chieftain Brian Whittingham with Charles E. Brown and provost Lorraine Cameron.
Entertaining: Event chieftain Brian Whittingham with Charles E. Brown and provost Lorraine Cameron.

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, added: "The British Championships are the first of our five major championships taking place throughout the summer and we saw a top-class display of piping and drumming from the world's best.

"Once again, the people of Renfrewshire came out in numbers to support the event - Paisley is a great location and host venue, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the town over the next two years."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.