Rollercoaster crash inspector sentenced for safety failing

Craig Boswell declared the Tsunami ride at M&D's safe before it crashed, leaving nine injured.

Craig Boswell was in charge of safety. STV

The man responsible for inspecting a rollercoaster which crashed in 2016 has been told to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Craig Boswell, 56, admitted breaching health and safety law before nine people were injured when the Tsunami ride at M&D's theme park derailed.

Boswell was employed by Amusement Inspection Services at time of the crash and failed to notice that a report by another inspections company had not been provided.

He subsequently issued a Declaration of Compliance report for the Tsunami ride, indicating it was safe to operate.

Boswell's lawyer last month told Hamilton Sheriff Court his client profoundly regretted what happened.

He was sentenced on Monday, when a sheriff accepted Boswell had "medium culpability" in not issuing safety certificate.

In March, M&D's was fined £65,000 after admitting a health and safety breach regarding failures of their maintenance system.

The crash was caused by inappropriate welding on the axles of the rollercoaster, the court heard. This had caused fractures which meant the wheels came off the track.

The theme park, near Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, was closed for four days following the crash in June 2016 while investigations were carried out.

It reopened three weeks later, however, the Tsunami never operated again and was dismantled in February 2017.

One dad recently told STV News of his son's ordeal after being hurt in the crash.

The 15-year-old boy, who can't be identified for legal reasons, is still fighting to regain full fitness three years later.

The dad spoke of the moment he arrived at the theme park after being told his son had been hurt.

He said: "He had a huge gash on top of his head - it was wide open - but that wasn't what was concerning the trauma doctor because, right away, he took me to the side and told that he was really worried.

Poor welding led to the crash. @_demicampbell

"To my frustration I felt the full park should have been closed. It was a major incident unfolding and there were still people coming in.

"He had to have a chest drain put in as he was bleeding into his chest cavity.

"I held a unit of blood while they were getting ready to do the procedure in the park. I can remember seeing four elderly men playing crazy golf and thinking 'why is this place not closed?'."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.