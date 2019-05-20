Tributes paid as man charged after fatal stabbing on street

Cameron Mcmillan, 21, was pronounced dead following the stabbing in Motherwell.

Cameron Mcmillan: The 23-year-old was found dead.

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a stabbing in the street.

Cameron Mcmillan was pronounced dead following the attack on Quarry Street in Motherwell at 5.50am on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Mcmillan, described as an "amazing" person, while a fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for his funeral.

In a post online, Chantelle Mcmillan spoke of her devastation at the 23-year-old's death following the "horrific incident".

She said: "Devastated and heartache is all I can feel.

"In the early hours of Sunday morning, the third tragedy to hit our family in such a short few months, our one and only Cameron William McMillan's life was cut short due to a horrific incident.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038575647001-news-190519-death16x9.jpg" />

"At this time we appreciate any help which will go towards our Cameron's funeral, and giving our Cammy a send off he well and truly deserves."

Friend Steven Hume posted on social media: "Can't believe you're gone brother. The memories I have of us will last a lifetime.

"We knew so much about one another and helped each other through some of the toughest times.

"We always had each other's backs no matter what. I don't know what i'm going to do without you my boy but I'll make you proud."

A post on social media added: "Such an amazing guy took to soon."

Another said: "RIP Cameron Mcmillan. It's such a cruel world we live in."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.