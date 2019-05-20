New venue for Pride after ticketholders turned away

The Glasgow event was met with criticism last year when tickets were seemingly oversold.

Nearly 10,000 will be allowed into this year's festival. Pride Glasgow

Pride Glasgow has announced a new venue for its 2019 festival after hundreds of ticketholders were denied entry last year.

Scotland's largest Pride event will now take place at the Riverside Museum between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

Organisers in 2018 apologised when long queues formed at Kelvingrove Park with tickets seemingly oversold.

The team behind the event - which celebrates the LGBTQI+ community in Glasgow - has also since been restructured, with the appointment of a new board of trustees and professionals.

A spokeswoman for the festival said the new venue would be easier to manage the number of attendees.

Christopher Lang, chairman of Pride Glasgow said: "It's fair to say we've had a rough ride since last year's event.

"However, we've listened, taken professional advice and we're confident that we have a really excellent event for the LGBTQI+ community in Glasgow and further afield.

"The march will take place on the Saturday and the festival will take place on the concourse of the Riverside Museum over the weekend.

"There is something for everyone as always and we're using our creativity to ensure there are plenty of photo opportunities which will be fun, but we're also planning the safety and flow of the event to ensure a smooth running of the weekend."

Capacity in Kelvingrove Park was at 6000 while this year 9750 ticketholders will be allowed in.

Pride events across the world will this year celebrate Stonewall 50, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York.

