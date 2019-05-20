Missing emu rounded up after doing runner from care home
The emu escaped through a hole on the fence during a petting zoo event in Dumfries.
An emu that escaped from its enclosure during a visit to an old folk's home has been found safe.
The bird went on the run through a hole in the fence at Burnfoot care home in Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, on Thursday.
Owner Dennis Agnew found it in woodland near the home at around 3pm on Saturday.
He took the bird to the vet to be checked over and is now looking after it at a nearby farm.
Mr Agnew said: "He is a bit unsettled but should be OK in a couple of days.
"I've no idea where he went. He will be going back to the home but I'll be putting up a new fence with no holes."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.